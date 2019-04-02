|
|
Rosemarie Badaracco
Hawthorne - Badaracco, Rosemarie (nee Perazzo), age 92, of Hawthorne, on Monday, April 1, 2019. Born in New York City, Rosemarie moved to Hawthorne in 1965 where she has resided for most of her life. Rosemarie worked for General Foods in New York City, Ciba Geigy in Fair Lawn, and later in life for Foodtown in North Haledon. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne. Rosemarie Badaracco was the beloved wife of the late William G. Badaracco, Sr. Loving mother of Alice Botto and her husband William of Hawthorne, the late John P. Badaracco (2000), and the late William G. Badaracco (2004). Grandmother of Michael Botto and Kristen Kube. Great grandmother of Hunter Kube. Mother-in-law of Diane Badaracco of Hawthorne. She is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral will be departing at 10:30am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne for a 11:00am funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home prior to the Mass on Wednesday from 8:30 - 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas TX, 75231. (www.browningforshay.com)