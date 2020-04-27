|
Rosemarie C. (nee Luciano) DeLillo
Lodi - DeLillo, Rosemarie C. (nee Luciano), 88, of Lodi, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Mrs. DeLillo was born at home in Carlstadt and lived in Saddlebrook before moving to Lodi. She worked as a court clerk for the Bergen County Courthouse for over 35 years. Rosemarie is predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael J. DeLillo in 2006 and survived by her loving children, Deborah, Joseph, and Robert Anello, by her cherished grandchildren, Nicole Polanco, Daniel Sawicki, Jr., and Michael Burke, and by her five great grandchildren, Genesis, Jordan, Gabriel, Evan, and Leah, with one on the way.
Private Burial is directed under the Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemarie's memory to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.