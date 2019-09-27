|
Rosemarie D. Layton (nee DeFina)
Fairview - Age 63 of Fairview, NJ passed away on September 23 2019. She is Predeceased by her parents Frank & Barbara DeFina, Beloved Wife of 43 years to Robert F. Layton, Loving Mother of Caitlin E Layton, Loving Sister of Frank DeFina, Dear Sister-in-law of John Layton, Peter (Melinda)Layton, Angela Layton Garcia, Laurie Layton Knipe (Marc), Phyllis Layton Stubaus (John) and the late Joseph N Layton,Cherished Aunt of many nieces and nephews and friends. Before retiring Rosemarie was a Teachers Aide for the Fairview Lincoln School Annex. She was an avid NY Yankee and Pittsburgh Steeler's Fan and a caring and loving wife and Mother and Friend, She enjoyed going to Broadway Plays, attending NY Yankee games and traveling with family and friends. Visiting Hours on Sunday September 29 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm at Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ Funeral Mass on Monday September 30 2019 at 10;00 AM at Our Lady of Grace Church 395 Delano Place, Fairview, NJ Entombment, at Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview, NJ in lieu of flowers donations to the or the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.