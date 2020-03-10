|
|
Rosemarie DeLuca
Franklin Lakes - DeLuca, Rosemarie (nee LaSala) - 89, of Franklin Lakes, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. Born in New York, NY she grew up in Westchester County, NY, in the Fleetwood, Mt. Vernon, and Bronxville areas, before moving to Franklin Lakes with her beloved husband, John, in December of 1968. She graduated high school in 1948 from The Ursuline School in New Rochelle, NY and graduated Berkley Business School (Berkley College) in White Plains, NY in 1949. Rosemarie was a longtime and faithful parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church in Franklin Lakes.
Devoted wife of 59 years to the late John Robert DeLuca (2013). Rosemarie lovingly and faithfully raised 2 daughters and 3 sons. Loving mother to Elaine Knorr and her husband, Tim, of Lanoka Harbor, NJ, Nora DeBellis and her husband, Joseph, of Easton, CT, Mark DeLuca and his wife, Joan, of Morris Twp, NJ, Brian DeLuca of Franklin Lakes, NJ, and John DeLuca of Portland, OR. Rosemarie has a loving sister, Mae Aiello, of Tarrytown, NY, and is predeceased by her brother Francis LaSala in 1986. She was also a loving and devoted grandmother to seven grandchildren, Christopher, Kathleen, Julianne, Andrew, Emily, Steven, and Zachary.
Rosemarie (Rosemary) was an Antiques dealer and avid collector for 41 years. She could be found every day in her antiques shop, Aviary Antiques, until her retirement in 2003. On occasion she gave lectures on Antiques and for a brief period wrote an Antiques column.
She also enjoyed attending antique shows and auctions. The study of antiques and collections were her passions. Her husband, John, enjoyed woodworking and restorations, and after his retirement in 1990, he helped her tremendously in her Antiques business.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
Funeral mass Saturday 10:00AM at St Paul's RC Church, 220 Wyckoff Ave, Ramsey, NJ. Entombment at Mary Rest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rosemarie's memory to Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07501 (evasvillage.org). Eva's Village helps the hungry, homeless, and addicted in Paterson, NJ. Donations can also be made to the Ursuline School, 1354 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10804.
