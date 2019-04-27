Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie DeNully
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie (Morrone) DeNully


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemarie (Morrone) DeNully Obituary
Rosemarie (nee Morrone) DeNully

Hawthorne - DeNully, Rosemarie (nee Morrone), age 91, of Hawthorne, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in New York City, Rosemarie had moved to Hawthorne in 1948 where she had resided for most of her life. Throughout her life, Rosemarie had worked as a secretary, retiring from the First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood. In her spare time, Rosemarie enjoyed gardening, embroidery, and reading. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne. Rosemarie was the beloved wife of the late Edmund DeNully (2013). Mother of Chip DeNully and his wife Ginger of Wayne, Anthony DeNully and his wife Olga of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Andrew DeNully and his partner Diane Killeen of Hawthorne. Grandmother of Adam DeNully, Steven DeNully, Arianna DeNully, Aislinn Kari, and Serena Kari. Sister of the late Fred Morrone and his late wife Angelina. She is also survived by several great grandchildren and nieces. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Fair Lawn. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Sunday, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.browningforshay.com)
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now