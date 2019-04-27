|
Rosemarie (nee Morrone) DeNully
Hawthorne - DeNully, Rosemarie (nee Morrone), age 91, of Hawthorne, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in New York City, Rosemarie had moved to Hawthorne in 1948 where she had resided for most of her life. Throughout her life, Rosemarie had worked as a secretary, retiring from the First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood. In her spare time, Rosemarie enjoyed gardening, embroidery, and reading. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne. Rosemarie was the beloved wife of the late Edmund DeNully (2013). Mother of Chip DeNully and his wife Ginger of Wayne, Anthony DeNully and his wife Olga of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Andrew DeNully and his partner Diane Killeen of Hawthorne. Grandmother of Adam DeNully, Steven DeNully, Arianna DeNully, Aislinn Kari, and Serena Kari. Sister of the late Fred Morrone and his late wife Angelina. She is also survived by several great grandchildren and nieces. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Fair Lawn. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Sunday, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.browningforshay.com)