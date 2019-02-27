|
|
RoseMarie Leens
Wall Township - RoseMarie (nee Galante) Leens, of Wall Township, formerly of Ridgefield Park, NJ passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Rose was rich with a beautiful family and abundant friends. Rose was always surrounded by love, laughter and amazing food. She enjoyed world traveling, spending time with her grandchildren, and loved to sit on the beach and enjoy the people passing by. Pre-deceased by her parents Florence (nee Amarante) and Samuel Galante and her husband Niel Vincent Gatto and Dennis James Bramley. Survived by her beloved husband Larry Leens for 21 years. Devoted mother of Christine Dougherty and her husband Patrick, Michele Dorry and her husband Daniel, Samantha Gatto and her fiancé Michael Griffiths and Denis Patrick Bramley and his fiancé Jennifer Berlingeri. Loving grandmother of Liliana, Justin, Madison, and Julia. Dearest sister of Nannette Sartori and her husband August. Cherished step-mother of Robin Lightfoot, Lori Baird, and Jamie Kern. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park at 9:30am on Thursday, February 28th. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Visitation will be held at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Wednesday, February 27th from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Daniel P. Ryan Foundation PO Box 3145 Point Pleasant, NJ 08742 in her memory (http://dprf.org/). vorheesingwersen.com