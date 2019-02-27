Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis RC Church
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RoseMarie Leens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RoseMarie Leens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RoseMarie Leens Obituary
RoseMarie Leens

Wall Township - RoseMarie (nee Galante) Leens, of Wall Township, formerly of Ridgefield Park, NJ passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Rose was rich with a beautiful family and abundant friends. Rose was always surrounded by love, laughter and amazing food. She enjoyed world traveling, spending time with her grandchildren, and loved to sit on the beach and enjoy the people passing by. Pre-deceased by her parents Florence (nee Amarante) and Samuel Galante and her husband Niel Vincent Gatto and Dennis James Bramley. Survived by her beloved husband Larry Leens for 21 years. Devoted mother of Christine Dougherty and her husband Patrick, Michele Dorry and her husband Daniel, Samantha Gatto and her fiancé Michael Griffiths and Denis Patrick Bramley and his fiancé Jennifer Berlingeri. Loving grandmother of Liliana, Justin, Madison, and Julia. Dearest sister of Nannette Sartori and her husband August. Cherished step-mother of Robin Lightfoot, Lori Baird, and Jamie Kern. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park at 9:30am on Thursday, February 28th. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Visitation will be held at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Wednesday, February 27th from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Daniel P. Ryan Foundation PO Box 3145 Point Pleasant, NJ 08742 in her memory (http://dprf.org/). vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now