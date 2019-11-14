|
Rosemarie Lehe
Moonachie - LEHE, ROSEMARIE (50) of Moonachie died peacefully on November 5, 2019. Cherished daughter of Maurice (2014) and Rose (2011) Lehe. Beloved mother of Nicole M. Six and her husband Charles Ajjan, Samantha R. Six, and Jessie J. Kanalos. Loving sister of Barbara Lehe and Robin Hutton, Laura and her husband Frank Orlando, and the late Donna Lehe (1989) and John Lehe (2016). Though we feel she was taken from us too soon, God has called her home and we must take solace in knowing she has returned to those she has missed for so long. Come celebrate Rosemarie's life with her loved ones. Her memorial service will be on November 17th at 1:00 PM at Rockaway Valley Methodist Church in Boonton NJ. Please visit Rosemarie's Tribute page at www.mankememorial.com. Professional funeral arrangements entrusted to Manke Memorial, Paterson, NJ.