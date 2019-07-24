|
|
Rosemarie M. Gardner
Port St Lucie, FL - Rosemarie M. Gardner, née Mahoney, of Port St Lucie, FL. and formerly Haworth, NJ died at the age of 93 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Fort Pierce, FL. on 7/19/2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on 4/8/26. Rosemarie Gardner had a captivating career as a professional Make-Up Artist and member of IATSE Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Local 798 for forty years. She was employed by all the major networks and some movie productions. Rosemarie Gardner is survived by 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Memorial services at Aycock Funeral Home at Tradition in Port St Lucie, FL. 772-618-2336 on 7/24/19.