Demarest - MOTTA Rosemarie Margaret (nee LaTeano), age 88, of Demarest on March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years of the late Richard. Daughter of the late Phyllis and Frank LaTeano. Devoted mother of Rosemarie, Richard and his wife Carol. Grandmother of Richard and wife Nicole, Nicole and husband John, Robert, Lauren, and husband Joe, Michael and wife Morgan, Matthew and Emily. Great-grandmother of Angelina and John. Loving aunt of Michelle Kane-Collins and husband Randy, Michael Kane and wife Joanne. Sister-in-law of Phyllis LaTeano, and sister of the late Frank Lateano and Dorothy Kane. Friends may call at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly on Monday, 3 to 7:30 PM. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, Demarest. Internment, Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee. For directions, visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net. Donations to the Demarest Volunteer Fire Dept., 25 Park St., Demarest, NJ 07627 would be appreciated.