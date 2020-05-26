Rosemarie Menhinick
Paramus - Menhinick, Rosemarie, (nee Bibbo), 86, of Paramus, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Before retiring, Rosemarie was a teacher for the River Vale Board of Education, River Vale, NJ. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, Paramus.
Cherished wife of 59 years to Richard. Loving mother of Caroline Prestera of Barnegat, NJ, Richard Menhinick of Paramus, NJ, and Catherine Kuncken and her husband Richard of Stanhope, NJ. Treasured grandmother of Anna, Nicholas, Derek, Dylan, Ryan, Andrew, Kaitlin and Kristina. Dear sister of Anthony Bibbo and his wife Marge of Barnegat NJ.
Services are private and entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 S. Farview Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Rosemarie's memory may be made in lieu of flowers to Valley Hospice 15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ, 07652
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Paramus - Menhinick, Rosemarie, (nee Bibbo), 86, of Paramus, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Before retiring, Rosemarie was a teacher for the River Vale Board of Education, River Vale, NJ. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, Paramus.
Cherished wife of 59 years to Richard. Loving mother of Caroline Prestera of Barnegat, NJ, Richard Menhinick of Paramus, NJ, and Catherine Kuncken and her husband Richard of Stanhope, NJ. Treasured grandmother of Anna, Nicholas, Derek, Dylan, Ryan, Andrew, Kaitlin and Kristina. Dear sister of Anthony Bibbo and his wife Marge of Barnegat NJ.
Services are private and entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 S. Farview Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Rosemarie's memory may be made in lieu of flowers to Valley Hospice 15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ, 07652
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.