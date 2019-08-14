Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
Rosemarie Perno Obituary
Rosemarie Perno

Garfield - PERNO, Rosemarie (nee Librizzi), age 89, died on August 12, 2019. Born and raised in Passaic for 19 years, she settled in Garfield 70 years ago. She was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, and the hostess at the Service Diner in Garfield for 17 years retiring in 2006. Previously, she was a secretary at Blair and Aldous Plumbing Supply in Passaic over 20 years. She is predeceased by her husband, Garfield Police Chief Albert Perno in 1998, and 8 siblings. She is survived by 4 children, Debbie Sallum, Rosemarie Foley, Diane Harris, and Joseph Perno, 12 grandchildren, Lori (Michael), Richie, Jaime (Joe), Ryan, Renae (Angelo), Nicole (Laura), Joey (Melissa), Jackie, Nicholas, Christian, Brooklyn, and Jamie (Tom), and 16 great-grandchildren. Visiting Thursday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Friday, August 16, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8 am followed by a 9 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. The Perno Family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Remember
