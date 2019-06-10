|
Rosemarie Pierce
Hackensack, NJ - Rosemarie Pierce (nee Traettino) of Hackensack, NJ went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 6, 2019. She was 83. Rosemarie was born on December 8, 1935 in Jersey City, NJ to her parents Christopher and Mary Traettino. Rosemarie met Donald Pierce in 1955 and they were married on January 20, 1957. Most of their married life was spent living in Hackensack where many lifelong friendships were made. Don and Rosemarie shared 63 wonderful years together.
Rosemarie was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was very proud of her children and especially of her grandchildren. She cherished every moment with them. Rosemarie was an active member of Valley Bible Chapel in Washington Township whom she called her family. The way she lived her life was a true example of pure love, eternal hope and endless charity, always putting the needs of others before her own.
Our hearts are filled with the love she gave us. She was our guiding light and now our guardian angel. Rosemarie is survived by her loving husband Donald, Son and daughter in-law Donald and Denise Pierce of River Edge, NJ, daughter Marilyn McCarthy of Warwick, NY, Sons Stephen and Jeffrey Pierce of Hackensack, NJ Son John Pierce of Parsippany, NJ ; Eight Grandchildren Rachel, Donald, Kristen, and Steven Pierce. Hannah and Edmund McCarthy, Emma and Ian Pierce and Great grandson Cash. Sister Joanne Vaccaro and brother Albert Traettino. Many beloved nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. Rosemarie is proceeded in death by her brother Christopher Traettino.
A Celebration of life memorial will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Valley Bible Chapel, 56 Pascack Road, Washington Township, NJ, 07676. Family and friends will gather at the church from 5:00 -9:00pm and a service celebrating Rosemarie's life will begin at 6:00pm. Food and refreshments will be served following Rosemarie's service.
In lieu of flower donations in Rosmarie's memory can be made to Valley Bible Chapel, 56 Pascack Road, Washington Township, NJ 07676 and the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797. Arrangements by Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, Maywood, NJ. Visit trinkafaustini.com for online condolences.