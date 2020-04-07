|
Rosemarie Weinstein
Palisades Park - Weinstein, Rosemarie (nee Parete), a former 50 year resident of Palisades Park, NJ, passed away on April 2, 2020. She thoroughly enjoyed working with friends at Sears, Hackensack, for eighteen years, until her retirement. An avid baseball and sports fan, Rose's "69'" Amazing Mets were her favorite team. You could find "Nanny" attending all of her grandson's little league baseball games. Later in life her great-grandson warmed her heart and gave her great joy. The family dog, Jack, was her buddy.
Rose is pre-deceased by her loving husband Stanley, who passed away in 1972. Cherishing her memories with love and laughter are her loving daughter Lynn Weinstein-Zahn, grandson Andrew Zahn, granddaughter-in-law Silvia, and great-grandson Anthony. As a faithful contributor to the , Rose's family humbly requests memorial contributions in her name be made in her honor. Stjude.org/donate To leave condolences on Rose's tribute page please visit volkleber.com Please check back for details on a Memorial Mass to be held in the fall.