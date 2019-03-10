Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Catharine RC Church
905 South Maple Avenue
Glen Rock, NJ
Wayne - Rosemary A. (Parentini) Ferrando, 95, of Wayne, NJ passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born and raised in Union City, NJ, she resided in Rochelle Park and Manahawkin for many years prior to settling in Wayne 19 years ago. An avid reader, she enjoyed word puzzles, cooking and loved spending time at the Jersey Shore with her family.

Beloved wife of the late Harold J. Ferrando. Loving and devoted mother of Susan Hynes and husband John and Janet Nemec and husband Andrew. Cherished grandmother of Carrie Anne Scott and late husband Brian, Samuel Nemec and wife Angie Xi and Jaclyn Nemec. Adored great grandmother of Emma Rose Scott. Dear sister of the late Robert Parentini and surviving wife Joan and the late Dorothy Viotto and husband Elmo. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends for memorial visitation on Sunday, March 17, 2019, 2 - 6 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A Funeral Mass is planned for Monday, March 18, 2019, 9:30 AM at St. Catharine RC Church, 905 South Maple Avenue, Glen Rock, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rosemary may be made to Meaningful Movements Inc., P.O Box 294, Midland Park, NJ 07432. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com
