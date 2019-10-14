|
Rosemary A. Kelly
Fairfield - Rosemary A. Kelly (nee Tepedino) of Fairfield, NJ, passed away on October 12, 2019 at the age of 90.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at Notre Dame Church, North Caldwell, NJ on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 10 am. The Mass will be followed by the Interment at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Montclair, NJ.
For information or to send condolences please visit www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com.
Mrs. Kelly was born in Brooklyn, NY, raised in Queens and lived in the Bronx. She resided in Dumont, NJ for 40 years before settling in Fairfield for the past 7 years.
Rosemary graduated from Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School in Brooklyn in 1947 and she attended St. John's University.
She worked as a Library Assistant at the Bergenfield Public Library in the Children's Room from 1979-2009, retiring at 80 years old. Prior to that she worked as a secretary for the New York Life Insurance Co.
Rosemary will be remembered as a loving family woman, who cherished her books and was an avid reader.
She is the beloved wife of the late John J. Kelly; loving mother of Lisa McNamara and her husband Daniel, Julieann Shanahan and her husband Keven and the late Marybeth Kelly Evans; cherished grandmother of Kimberly and Jena McNamara and Connor, Jordan and Tessa Shanahan; loving mother-in-law of Michael Evans; loving sister-in-law of Ginny Jones and beloved step-grandmother of Danielle McAvinue.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, would be appreciated.