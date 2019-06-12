Services
Rosemary A. Stewart

Rosemary A. Stewart Obituary
Rosemary A. Stewart

Pompton Lakes - Rosemary A. Stewart, 72, of Pompton Lakes, passed away on June 3, 2019. Born in Paterson, Rosemary is survived by her loving nephews and niece, Richard Caffrey (fiancée, Maria), Alison (Patrick) Thompson, Scott (Lorri) Caffrey, and grand-nephews and niece, Thomas Caffrey, Andrew Thompson, Michael Thompson, Joseph Thompson, and Kelley Caffrey. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Ruth (Paton) Stewart, sister Ruth (Burns) Caffrey, brother John Burns, nephew Thomas Caffrey, and grand-niece Jenna Caffrey. Private services will be held by her family. Known for her great love of animals, especially cats, donations can be made in Rosemary's memory to the North Jersey Community Animal Shelter, 23 Brandt Lane, Bloomingdale, New Jersey, 07403. Arrangements were entrusted to Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
