Rosemary Bernhardt
New Milford - Rosemary Bernhardt, 92, resident of Whisper Woods in Smithtown, NY, died on February 18, 2019. Born November 23, 1926, the loving daughter of Rose and William H. Crozier, she was the youngest of their siblings, William T., Anne and Thomas. She graduated from Fort Lee High School with the class of 1944. Rosemary retired from Honeywell/AlliedSignal after 41 years of service in 1985. There she enjoyed sharing her great sense of humor with her co-workers and friends. Rosemary was the devoted wife of Frederick E. Bernhardt who preceded her in death. She enjoyed caring for their home and gardens in New Milford, NJ for more than 35 years. She loved bowling, class reunions, having the card players over, family celebrations, and travel. Aunt Rosie will be remembered for her many acts of kindness and charity, and her love and gratitude to those who cared for her. Left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews; her grand nieces and nephews, along with other family and friends. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Friday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Funeral Service Saturday, 9:30 AM at the funeral home, with entombment to follow at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. In lieu of flowers donations to a would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.