Bloomingdale - Rosemary Chiriaco, of Bloomingdale, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Rosemary was the loving daughter of Samuel and Rose Barbieri. She married Frank Chiriaco on September 16, 1961, and they enjoyed 58 wonderful years together. Rosemary made a career as a sales consultant for Designer Sign Systems, and later pursued a career as a realtor for Century 21 Preferred. She was a wonderful cook, and loved preparing traditional family recipes. Rosemary took great pride in her home, and had an eye for interior decorating. She loved spending time with her family, and those special people in her life who were like family. She is survived by her devoted husband Frank, her beloved daughter, Michele, her loving brother, Anthony, her sister-in-law, Judy, her nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Viewing hours will be held Tuesday, March 3rd ,2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday 10am at St. Mary's RC Church, in Pompton Lakes, NJ. Entombment to follow in Our Lady of The Magnificat Cemetery, in Kinnelon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at stjude.org/donation in her memory.