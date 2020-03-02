Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
Pompton Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Chiriaco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Chiriaco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Chiriaco Obituary
Rosemary Chiriaco

Bloomingdale - Rosemary Chiriaco, of Bloomingdale, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Rosemary was the loving daughter of Samuel and Rose Barbieri. She married Frank Chiriaco on September 16, 1961, and they enjoyed 58 wonderful years together. Rosemary made a career as a sales consultant for Designer Sign Systems, and later pursued a career as a realtor for Century 21 Preferred. She was a wonderful cook, and loved preparing traditional family recipes. Rosemary took great pride in her home, and had an eye for interior decorating. She loved spending time with her family, and those special people in her life who were like family. She is survived by her devoted husband Frank, her beloved daughter, Michele, her loving brother, Anthony, her sister-in-law, Judy, her nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Viewing hours will be held Tuesday, March 3rd ,2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday 10am at St. Mary's RC Church, in Pompton Lakes, NJ. Entombment to follow in Our Lady of The Magnificat Cemetery, in Kinnelon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at stjude.org/donation in her memory.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -