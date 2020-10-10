Rosemary E. (Bracken) Heilferty



Heilferty, Rosemary E. (Bracken) passed away peacefully at home at age 87 in the early morning on Thursday October 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. On her last night, the sky above her magical lake house in Ringwood, NJ was clear, and it seemed that there were more stars in the sky than ever before. Her final full day was the Feast of the Holy Rosary, her namesake, which is a day to celebrate the Blessed Mother. And we were certainly blessed to have such a mother, grandmother, wife, and friend like "Gami" in our lives. She was incredibly loving, infinitely generous, wholeheartedly kind, and unbelievably astute and open-minded. Rosemary was born in the Bronx and attended Visitation Grammar School and The Sacred Heart of Mary (SHM) High School. She loved to recall tales of her brother picking her up after school on Friday and taking her to their beloved Lake Mohawk home where she swam, ice skated, rode horses, and was completely care-free. She then worked for the Boy Scouts of America and during this time found her true love "Hank" at her sister's wedding; he had been a schoolmate of her sister, Cathy, and adored her the minute he laid eyes on her. After Hank and Rosemary married, at 19 she traveled on the SS United States ocean liner to Bedford, England to join her husband who was stationed there with the Air Force. While on board she celebrated her 20th birthday and the crew threw her a small party. While in England, they welcomed their first child, Cathy, and lived in a small apartment that had no hot water, heat, or kitchen. She would often ride her bicycle to town and bring home fish and chips wrapped in a newspaper for her small family. After the Air Force, their life took them back to the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx (at this point with one daughter and four sons all under the age of eight), Valley Cottage, NY (where their sixth child was born), St. Louis, MO (where they loved the midwestern charm), and then to West Nyack, NY. Rosemary made great friends and admired the wildlife and birds wherever she went, and always made sure to be greatly involved in the community and schools that her children attended. She never failed to miss an Irish feis, a basketball game, a soccer game, or a town council meeting, and served as the President of the St. Paul's School (SPS) mother's guild. She was a fierce advocate for her children and family, whether that meant demanding that the town provide a bus for Catholic school students or protecting the cherished natural woodlands behind their home from industrialization. After Hank retired and her children had moved out of the house, she was eager to find her On Golden Pond and finally did at Cupsaw Lake in Ringwood, NJ. She has spent every evening of the past 23 years looking out at that lake, drinking a cup of tea (or whiskey sour), and watching the sunsets. She has hosted many a party and Christmas Eve at the house, ensuring her all blue décor was in fine shape, making her famous and unrivaled potato salad, and telling all attendees to "leave the dishes" for fear that they might not fully enjoy themselves. She was happiest when in the company of her granddaughters and never missed a chance to take part in their various pursuits. From horse shows to soccer and lacrosse games, she was always there on the sidelines providing a supportive smile and bottle of water. She was indispensable and a constant in her granddaughter's lives, and always will be. Rosemary was deeply loved by her husband of 68 years Henry Heilferty, her children Catherine Apostol and her husband Paul, Robert Heilferty, William Heilferty and Marie Paskewich, David Heilferty and his wife Judi, Thomas Heilferty and his wife Melissa, and Timothy Heilferty and his wife Karen. She was adored, respected, and cherished by her grandchildren Alexis, Catherine, Caitlin, Annarose, Kylie, and Felicity. She was predeceased by her siblings Kieran Bracken, Alice Peper, and Catherine Andre. She passed from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



Please join us for visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home at 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell, NJ on Wednesday October 14th from 3-8pm. Family and friends are welcome to meet for the funeral at St. Catherine R.C. Church at 112 Erskine Road, Ringwood, NJ on Thursday October 15th for a 10am mass. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY.



We want to ensure the health and wellness of all of our family and friends who attend these events. We kindly ask that if you have been feeling ill and/or have been exposed to COVID-19, that you send your condolences and well wishes virtually or via mail. If you plan on attending in person, please wear a mask at all time and practice social distancing. We are so grateful for your consideration of others during this challenging time.



Please consider donating to Valley Hospice at 15 Essex Road Paramus, NJ 07652 or Audubon Society at 225 Varick St New York, NY 10014; any donations here are most appreciated by the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store