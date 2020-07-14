Rosemary Longo



Green Brook - Rosemary Longo, 69, of Green Brook, formerly of Totowa and Lodi, passed away on July 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Orazio and Frances Longo. Loving sister of Kathleen Minimi and late husband Salvatore, and the late Michael Longo. Dear aunt of Brenda DiBrigida and husband Ray, Maria Hodgins and husband Gregg, Sally Leone and husband Michael, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Funeral services will be private.









