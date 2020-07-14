1/
Rosemary Longo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Longo

Green Brook - Rosemary Longo, 69, of Green Brook, formerly of Totowa and Lodi, passed away on July 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Orazio and Frances Longo. Loving sister of Kathleen Minimi and late husband Salvatore, and the late Michael Longo. Dear aunt of Brenda DiBrigida and husband Ray, Maria Hodgins and husband Gregg, Sally Leone and husband Michael, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Funeral services will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved