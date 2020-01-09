|
|
Rosemary (Foley) MacLeod
Clifton - Rosemary (Foley) MacLeod, 86, of Clifton passed away on January 7, 2020. Born in Scotland, she came to the US in 1963 and settled in Clifton. A parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Rosemary worked as a seamstress in Scotland before coming to the US where she left the workforce to raise her 4 children.
Beloved wife of the late Donald MacLeod who passed away in 2002. Devoted mother of Colin MacLeod and his long time partner Denise Marando of Belleville, Donna MacLeod of Bloomingdale, William MacLeod who passed away in 2018 and Julie Ann MacLeod of Clifton. Loving grandmother of Dana Berardi, Taylor, Alyssa who passed away in 2015, Jimmy Russnak, and Samuel, Hannah and William Francis. Dear great-grandmother of Vincent Berardi.
Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Monday 8:45 AM at the funeral home and 10 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations made to in Rosemary's memory would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com