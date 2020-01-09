Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
8:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary MacLeod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary (Foley) MacLeod

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary (Foley) MacLeod Obituary
Rosemary (Foley) MacLeod

Clifton - Rosemary (Foley) MacLeod, 86, of Clifton passed away on January 7, 2020. Born in Scotland, she came to the US in 1963 and settled in Clifton. A parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Rosemary worked as a seamstress in Scotland before coming to the US where she left the workforce to raise her 4 children.

Beloved wife of the late Donald MacLeod who passed away in 2002. Devoted mother of Colin MacLeod and his long time partner Denise Marando of Belleville, Donna MacLeod of Bloomingdale, William MacLeod who passed away in 2018 and Julie Ann MacLeod of Clifton. Loving grandmother of Dana Berardi, Taylor, Alyssa who passed away in 2015, Jimmy Russnak, and Samuel, Hannah and William Francis. Dear great-grandmother of Vincent Berardi.

Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Monday 8:45 AM at the funeral home and 10 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations made to in Rosemary's memory would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -