Upper Saddle River - Rosemary Odo (nee Otens), 97, of Upper Saddle River, NJ passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter J. Odo. She was the loving and devoted mother to Elizabeth, Barbara (Thomas), Stephen (Rita) and Christopher (Renee). Rosemary was sadly predeceased by her children, Judith, Kathleen, MaryAnn and Peter. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11 AM at Church of the Presentation, 271 West Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. Donations may be made to Church of the Presentation. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.