Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Penland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Penland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Penland Obituary
Rosemary Penland

Freehold - Rosemary Penland, 104, of Freehold, passed away of Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in Newark, New Jersey and lived in Rochelle Park before settling in Freehold. Rosemary worked as a teachers aide for the Wallington Board of Education, Wallington, NJ before retiring.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Dolly, Mike, Larry and Joe, and her constant companion William Yuppa.

She is survived by her son Lawrence and his wife Alora of Manalapan, NJ and her nieces & nephew Laura, Kathy, Carol, Anne, Elish and Joey.

Funeral arrangements are private and were made by the Freeman Funeral Home, 344 Rte 9, Manalapan, NJ 07726. To leave a message of condolence, please visit our web site at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -