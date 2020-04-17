|
Rosemary Penland
Freehold - Rosemary Penland, 104, of Freehold, passed away of Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in Newark, New Jersey and lived in Rochelle Park before settling in Freehold. Rosemary worked as a teachers aide for the Wallington Board of Education, Wallington, NJ before retiring.
She was predeceased by her siblings: Dolly, Mike, Larry and Joe, and her constant companion William Yuppa.
She is survived by her son Lawrence and his wife Alora of Manalapan, NJ and her nieces & nephew Laura, Kathy, Carol, Anne, Elish and Joey.
Funeral arrangements are private and were made by the Freeman Funeral Home, 344 Rte 9, Manalapan, NJ 07726.