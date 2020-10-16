Rosemary Rackiewicz
Brunswick, Maine - Rosemary (nee Journick) Rackiewicz, 82, of Brunswick, Maine, formerly of Clifton, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Hazelton, PA, Mrs. Rackiewicz spent her early childhood in McAdoo, PA and moved to Passaic, NJ when she was 12 years old. After graduating from Passaic High School, she then went on the earn her Bachelor's Degree from William Paterson University. Mrs. Rackiewicz resided in Clifton for over 50 years before recently moving to Brunswick, Maine.
Mrs. Rackiewicz was an elementary school teacher with the Clifton Board of Education for 38 years, retiring in 1998. She spent most of her career teaching First and Third Grade at School #15 in Clifton.
Mrs. Rackiewicz was a longtime parishioner at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton and was an active volunteer with the Hamilton House Museum of Clifton.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Chester G. Rackiewicz in 1999. They were married on August 24, 1964. She was also predeceased by her brother, Francis X. Journick.
Survivors include: her two devoted daughters, Nancy Senecal and her husband, Matthew of Brunswick, Maine and Monica Massey and her husband, Jon of Raleigh, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Harper Leigh Massey, Cameron Rose Massey, J. Ryder Massey, Chase Senecal and Gage Senecal; and her sister-in-law, Krystyna Normandin of Silver Spring, MD.
Visiting will be held Tuesday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 am at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton followed by the funeral service at 11:30 am. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com
for driving directions and online condolences to the family on the Tribute Wall section of the obituary. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will apply. Due to current restrictions on allowable numbers (50) inside the funeral home, it is requested that those attending the visitation be courteous by limiting their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects as well.