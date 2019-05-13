|
|
Rosemary Seitz
Saddle Brook - Seitz, Rosemary (nee Monahan), 80, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Before retiring, Rosemary worked for Bank of America in Ridgewood as a Financial Service Representative. She was a member of Saddle Brook Hook and Ladder Company #1 Ladies Auxiliary and a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Saddle Brook.
Cherished wife of 60 years to Donald Seitz. Beloved mother of Therese Longobardo and her husband Louis of Township of Washington, Kevin Seitz and his wife MaryLynne of Saddle Brook, Tim Seitz and his wife Terri of Oakland, Rosemary Laico and her husband Dominic of Menefee, CA, Michael Seitz and his wife Lisa of Wyckoff and Sheila Quiles and her husband Daniel of Mahwah. Devoted grandmother of Dominic, Michelle, Samantha, Christopher, Donald, Stephanie, Devon, Grace, Rebecca, Matthew, Kellie, Krista, Louis, Shannon, Amanda and Shelby and great-grandmother of 10 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Catherine Dingfelder, Florence Jeffers, Dennis Monahan and Ellen Vitez.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 488 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Rosemary's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
