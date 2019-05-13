Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church
488 Saddle River Road
Saddle Brook, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Seitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Seitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary Seitz Obituary
Rosemary Seitz

Saddle Brook - Seitz, Rosemary (nee Monahan), 80, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Before retiring, Rosemary worked for Bank of America in Ridgewood as a Financial Service Representative. She was a member of Saddle Brook Hook and Ladder Company #1 Ladies Auxiliary and a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Saddle Brook.

Cherished wife of 60 years to Donald Seitz. Beloved mother of Therese Longobardo and her husband Louis of Township of Washington, Kevin Seitz and his wife MaryLynne of Saddle Brook, Tim Seitz and his wife Terri of Oakland, Rosemary Laico and her husband Dominic of Menefee, CA, Michael Seitz and his wife Lisa of Wyckoff and Sheila Quiles and her husband Daniel of Mahwah. Devoted grandmother of Dominic, Michelle, Samantha, Christopher, Donald, Stephanie, Devon, Grace, Rebecca, Matthew, Kellie, Krista, Louis, Shannon, Amanda and Shelby and great-grandmother of 10 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Catherine Dingfelder, Florence Jeffers, Dennis Monahan and Ellen Vitez.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 488 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Rosemary's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now