1/
Rosemary Singer
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Singer

Wyckoff - Rosemary Singer, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary was born in the Bronx, NY and had been a resident of Maywood before moving to Wyckoff 2 years ago. She was a longtime parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church, Hackensack where she served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. Prior to her retirement, Rosemary was a Personal Assistant at Hirschfeld Realty, New York, NY and was a realtor with Coldwell Banker after leaving her position in New York. In her spare time, Rosemary was an avid tennis player and enjoyed cooking. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family, by whom she is survived, including her devoted children; John J. Amodeo, Sr. and his wife, Jesselin of Wyckoff and Diana Singer and her lifelong partner, Lourdes Mathews of Maywood, her son-in-law, Richard Menhinick of Paramus, NJ and her loving sister, Camille Weber of Yonkers, NY. Near and dear to Rosemary where her 7 grandchildren who will miss her dearly; Ryan, Andrew, Kaitlin and Kristina Menhinick, John Jr., Joseph and Jayden Amodeo. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Theresa Amodeo and her daughter, Linda Menhinick. Rosemary's family will receive relatives and friends at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ on Sunday July 26, from 4-8 pm. A private funeral service will be held. Rosemary will be laid to rest at St. Luke's Cemetery, Ho Ho Kus, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemary's memory may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved