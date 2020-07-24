Rosemary Singer
Wyckoff - Rosemary Singer, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary was born in the Bronx, NY and had been a resident of Maywood before moving to Wyckoff 2 years ago. She was a longtime parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church, Hackensack where she served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. Prior to her retirement, Rosemary was a Personal Assistant at Hirschfeld Realty, New York, NY and was a realtor with Coldwell Banker after leaving her position in New York. In her spare time, Rosemary was an avid tennis player and enjoyed cooking. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family, by whom she is survived, including her devoted children; John J. Amodeo, Sr. and his wife, Jesselin of Wyckoff and Diana Singer and her lifelong partner, Lourdes Mathews of Maywood, her son-in-law, Richard Menhinick of Paramus, NJ and her loving sister, Camille Weber of Yonkers, NY. Near and dear to Rosemary where her 7 grandchildren who will miss her dearly; Ryan, Andrew, Kaitlin and Kristina Menhinick, John Jr., Joseph and Jayden Amodeo. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Theresa Amodeo and her daughter, Linda Menhinick. Rosemary's family will receive relatives and friends at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com
), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ on Sunday July 26, from 4-8 pm. A private funeral service will be held. Rosemary will be laid to rest at St. Luke's Cemetery, Ho Ho Kus, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemary's memory may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068.