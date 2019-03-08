|
Rosemary T. Martin
Red Bank - Rosemary T. Martin, 74, of Red Bank, passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born in South Bronx, NY to the late Hugh and Margaret (Labia) Ferguson. At the age of 11 she moved to Woodside Queens before finally settling in Westwood, NJ in the 1970's before retiring in Middletown. She enjoyed solving crosswords and playing scrabble. She was an employee at RCA Record and worked many years at Philisa Corp in River Edge. Rosemary was a member of QuitNet Smokers where she made lifelong friends.
She is predeceased by her four siblings Charlie, Joe, Hugh and Peggy. Surviving is her beloved husband John E. Martin of over 50 years, her loving sons Thomas Martin and John Martin, her daughter in law Clarissa Villalta, her cherished grandchildren Matteo, Bianca and Kearny, and her nephew Robert Ferguson.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Sunday March 10, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross RC Church on Monday March 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Rosemary's memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/pulfibfou. Please visit Rosemary's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.