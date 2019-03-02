Services
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC
573 Mill Creek Rd
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
(609) 597-4411
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Manahawkin - Rosemary V. Holden (nee Kleber), age 85 of Manahawkin N.J. passed away on February 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Little Ferry, NJ, she lived there with her husband Steve prior to Manahawkin NJ where they resided since 1986.

She is predeceased by her husband, Steve P. Holden (2013), daughter and son-in-law Donna and Edward Gorleski, her great grand- daughter Chloe Mary, her brothers; Clifford and Robert Kleber, and her sister Gloria Tapping.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Rosemary and Dwayne Lisch, her grandchildren Edward and wife Kelly Gorleski and Rosemary and her husband Lou Garcia, and her great grand-children Anthony, Alexa, Gabriella, Eddie Jr., and Lucy.

Visiting hours will be held from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Rd, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, March 4, 10am, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River.
