Rosina "Rose" Lazzaro
Clifton - Rosina "Rose" Lazzaro (Mirabella), 90, of Clifton passed away on December 7, 2019. Born in Clifton, Rose was a lifelong resident of the city. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, she was an Executive Secretary for the PNC Bank Human Resources Department in Woodland Park for 22 years, retiring in 1991.
Beloved wife of John Lazzaro for 71 years. Devoted mother of Patrick Lazzaro and his wife Janet of Ringwood and Joyce Young and her husband Robert of Boonton. Cherished grandmother of Gavin Gear and his wife Renee, Beth D'Imperio and her husband Peter, Shannon Landau and her husband Corey, all of Clifton, Chirstopher Lazzaro and his wife Aurora of West Milford, Kaitlyn Lazzaro of Stockholm and Bryan Lazzaro and his fiancée Allison Cohen of Queens, NY. Loving great grandmother of Samantha, Allison and Emily Gear, Sophia and Lily Landa and Dakota Rose Lazzaro. Dear sister of the late Francis Sinatra, Sandra Mekita, Jean Milmark, Lucille Foley, Joseph, Anthony and Dominic Mirabella, Gaitana "Tillie" Gebbia and Mildred Borgress.
Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Wednesday 9AM at the funeral home and 10AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. www.ShookFH.com