Rosita Scherer
Bloomingdale - Rosita (Shirley) Tallia Scherer, 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Bloomingdale, NJ. Rosita, known to her friends and loved ones as Shirley, was born in Ramsey, NJ. She had six children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Shirley worked as a waitress at Kinchley's Tavern where she met her beloved husband James Scherer. She also worked at Nellie's Place in Waldwick. Throughout her life Shirley loved caring for her cats, playing Bingo and annual visits to the Jersey shore. She was also known for her great love of Christmas and the NY Yankees. Shirley is survived by her children, Patricia Tallia, Dianne Tope, Janet Andrejewski, Elaine Johnston, Michael Tallia and Debra Struck (deceased), her grandchildren, Cris, Jennifer, Tara, Jeff, Katie, Michael, Anthony, Nicholas and Catherine, her great grandchildren, Kyle, Delilah and Samantha and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband James Scherer. Shirley will be remembered for her generosity, her excellent cooking and her great sense of humor. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 3 - 7 PM with a service being conducted at 6:30 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Avenue, Ramsey, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , . Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.