Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ
Fort Lee - Roslyn Gersten, age 86 of Fort Lee New Jersey and Boca Raton Florida passed away on May 23rd . Born in the Bronx, she raised her family in Scarsdale, NY where she founded RG Domestic Employment Agency. Passionately devoted to her family, the State of Israel, and the Jewish people, she believed in helping others and speaking her truth. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Gerald Gersten, her loving children Barry ( Merryl) Gersten, Shari Gersten ( David Rosenblatt) and Lisa Gersten ( David Gerwin) and her 7 much adored grandchildren Jessica, Mikaela, Sam, Yardena, Arielle, Zeke and Adina. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Friday May 24th at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Paramus NJ. Burial following the service at Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook NJ. Memorial donations to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation 5526 West 13400 South, #510 Herriman, UT 84096 or the American Friends of Magen David Adom , 353 Seventh Avenue, Suite 400 New York, NY 10001 or to the Jewish War Veterans, 1811 R Street NW, Washington DC 20009.
