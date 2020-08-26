Roslyn (Lynne) Holtzman Nierenberg
Roslyn (Lynne) Holtzman Nierenberg died on August 25, 2020 after a long decline. She and her identical twin sister Sara (Sue) were born at home 2 months early on November 18, 1928. Dr. Richardson, who delivered them, visited daily for months until he was sure they would survive. Their father, Aaron Holtzman, came to America from Belarus in 1920. Their mother, Gertrude Lemonik Holtzman, was born on the lower East side. Her parents were from Ukraine. Lynne and Sue's parents initially had a general store in Norwood, NJ. They later had a men's shop in Bergenfield, NJ. Lynne and Sue went to the public schools in Bergenfield, NJ. They have two surviving younger sisters, Myra (Mikey) and Carol Ann (Candy), and one sister Cynthia, who died in infancy. Lynne and Sue graduated from New Jersey College for Women (NJC) at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ in 1950. (NJC later became Douglass College.)
Lynne met Theodore (Ted) Nierenberg in the summer of 1947 when they were counselors at Lakeside Pines, a girls' sleep away camp. This was after he served as an officer in the Navy in the South Pacific in World War II. They married in 1950 after Lynne graduated from college. They lived in Queens, NY initially, while Lynne did editorial work and Ted worked in the insurance industry. They bought their first house in Teaneck, NJ shortly before their first child, David, was born in 1953. They moved to a second house in Teaneck in 1960 before their fourth child was born. Lynne spent many busy years raising four children, being a member of Temple Emeth, being an active member of many PTA's, and doing volunteer work at Englewood Hospital. She was a wonderful mother. She encouraged her children to read, study music, get involved in extracurricular activities, and do volunteer work.
Lynne had always wanted to be a nurse. In 1968, the first year that Englewood Hospital admitted older students, Lynne started nursing school. She graduated two years later, first in her class. Lynne initially worked as a psychiatric nurse in the inpatient psychiatric unit at Englewood Hospital. She then worked at an outpatient mental health center in Dumont, now called Vantage Mental Health Care. She then taught psychiatric nursing at Holy Name School of Nursing. While at Holy Name, she earned a masters degree in counseling. She then became the psychiatric nursing supervisor at Englewood Hospital. (The job also entailed doing psychiatric continuing eduction for the nursing staff and serving as a liaison when patients with psychiatric problems needed to be hospitalized on the medical or surgical floors.) Lynne briefly worked in psychiatric medication research at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, NY. Lynne then worked at the outpatient mental health center at Miseracordia Hospital (now Our Lady of Mercy), in the Bronx, NY. She functioned there like a psychiatric nurse-practitioner. This was her most challenging and satisfying job because it pulled together all of her skills. She retired in 1993.
Lynne also did volunteer work. For about 13 years, she ran a support group through the American Cancer Society
's Cancer Adjustment Program. She later ran the Survivors after Suicide support group for about 13 years at Vantage Mental Health Care. She also ran a support group for women who had premature babies.
She was the devoted mother of David Nierenberg (married to Patricia) of Camas, Washington; Susan Nierenberg (married to Peter Goldman) of Teaneck; Amy Knitzer (married to Jonathan Perlstein) of Montclair, NJ; and Ellen Nierenberg, currently living in Tromso, Norway. She LOVED being a grandmother to: David and Patricia's children: Elodie, Jacob, and Albanie; Susan and Peter's daughter Emily; Amy and Jonathan's sons Dan and Zack; and Ellen and Jens' children: Johanne, Solveig, and Daniel.
Unfortunately, Lynne developed Alzheimer's Disease. After Ted had a stroke in 2009, Lynne and Ted moved in 2010 into Van Dyk Park Place, an assisted living facility in Hawthorne, NJ. Ted died in 2011.
Lynne is survived and missed by: her sisters Mikey and Candy, her children David, Susan, Amy, and Ellen, her 9 grandchildren, and 14 nieces and nephews .
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be possible to schedule her celebration of life until there is a COVID-19 vaccine.
Lynne cared very much about babies born prematurely. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to:
The Patricia Nierenberg Fund for early childhood development. Please write PNEC on the memo line of the check.
Please send the check to:
Peace Health SW WA Medical Center Foundation
LB # 1094
PO Box 35146
Seattle, WA 98124-5146