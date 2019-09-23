Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Roslyn Wilson Obituary
Roslyn Wilson

Edgewater - Roslyn Wilson, 98, of Edgewater, NJ (formerly of Hackensack and Paterson) passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hackensack University Medical Center from complications due to pneumonia.

Roslyn was born on November 15, 1920 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of Herman and Anna Friedman. She was married to Charles Wilson for 42 years until he passed away in 1988. They resided in Paterson, N.J.

Roslyn was very active in many different social and public institutions from the PTA, League of Women Voters, Domestic Violence Prevention Center, and National Council of Jewish Women. Roslyn was a para-legal for the Passaic County Legal Aid Society for many years. Roslyn lived a very full life, and was an inspiration to countless friends, colleagues, and family members.

She is survived by her two sons, David Wilson of Cliffside Park, NJ and Paul Wilson (Sydney) of Teaneck, NJ, four grandsons, Jacob, Andrew (Nataliya), Raphael, and Bryan (Minh), and two cherished great-granddaughters, Olivia and Kaia.

Her passing leaves a big hole in the hearts of everyone who knew her.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ.

Memorial Donations in memory of Roslyn Wilson may be made to the NCJW.
Remember
