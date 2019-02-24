Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew R.C. Church
Westwood, NJ
Resources
Rosolino Salerno Obituary
Rosolino Salerno

Washington Twp. - SALERNO, Rosolino, 86, of Twp. of Washington, NJ, passed away with his loving family by his side, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born in Bolognetta, Italy to Pietro and Cira Salerno. Beloved husband of 62 years of the late Carmela Salerno. Devoted father of Peter Salerno and his wife Tracy, Fred Salerno and his wife Marie, Joseph Salerno and his wife Laura, Cira Trauth and her husband Thomas. Dear brother of Luciano Salerno and his wife Maria, Maria Castelbuono and her husband Salvatore, Antonina Vilardi and her late husband Matteo, and the late Cira Benanti and her late husband Carmelo . Loving grandfather of Anthony and his wife Evie, the late Andrew, Gabrielle Mayer and her husband Brian, Steven, Ross, Alexandra and her husband Frank Rauh, Madeline, Olivia, Michael, Amanda and Elizabeth. Cherished great grandfather of Jesse Caren Salerno, Brielle Nova Mayer and Aria Grace Salerno. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, February 25, from 2-4 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Rosolino's life and faith will be held at St. Andrew R.C. Church, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, February 26 at 10:30AM. Entombment will follow at Garden of Memories, Twp. of Washington, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com
