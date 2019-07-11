Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roxanne Morrone-Hicswa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxanne Morrone-Hicswa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roxanne Morrone-Hicswa Obituary
Roxanne Morrone-Hicswa

Carlstadt - Roxanne Morrone-Hicswa, of Carlstadt and formerly of Lyndhurst, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 with her family at her side. Beloved wife of Daniel and devoted mother to Joseph and his wife Kate and Danielle Romero and her husband Justin.

She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Gemma Morrone, father-in-law Andrew Hicswa Sr. and brother-in-law Andrew Hicswa Jr.

Roxanne was a dear sister to Roberta Zavoda and her husband John and Robert Morrone and his wife Ronnie, daughter-in-law to Constance Hicswa, sister-in-law to Brian Hicswa and his wife Bonnie and many nieces and nephews.

Roxanne was immensely proud of her children and their accomplishment but the shining stars of her life were her grandchildren Kayla Grace Hicswa, James Patrick Hicswa and Ava Paige Romero.

She leaves her family and friends with beautiful memories of a caring and loving Mother, Grandmother, Wife, Sister, Aunt and a friend to all.

A Funeral Service will be held at Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bergen County Animal Shelter, 100 United Lane, Teterboro, NJ 07608.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now