Roy A. Glentz
Roy A. Glentz

Totowa - Roy A. Glentz, age 68, of Totowa, on Monday, June 8, 2020 passed into eternal life. Born in Paterson, Roy had grown up in Fair Lawn before moving to Midland Park where he had resided for most of his life and later Totowa.

An electrician and owner of A1 Electrical Service in Midland Park, Roy had served his county proudly in the U.S. Army. He was a parishioner of St. Catharine's R.C. Church in Glen Rock. In his spare time, Roy enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting, and was a member of the National Rifle Association.

Roy was the beloved husband of the late Gail (nee Schattauer) Glentz (1991). Loving father of Paul Glentz and his partner Manfred Cubero of Bridgewater, Laura Higgins and her husband Ryan of Lebanon, and Kimberly Romanish and her husband Anthony of Glenwood. Grandfather of Abigail Higgins, Derek Higgins, Emily Higgins, Hunter Romanish, and Andrew Romanish. Brother of Christina Dybacki and the late Anthony Glentz (2013). He is also survived by his dear nieces and nephews and dear great nieces and great nephews.

A Graveside Service will take place privately at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
