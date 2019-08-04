Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Roy A. Parchment Jr.

Roy A. Parchment Jr. Obituary
Roy A. Parchment, Jr.

- - Roy A. Parchment, Jr., 59, passed away on July 21, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Roy was born in New York, NY and was the son of Roy A. Parchment, Sr. and Margaret Parchment (nee Murphy). Roy attended the Woodcliff Lake, NJ elementary and middle schools. He attended Pascack Hills High School and graduated from Don Bosco Preparatory School in 1977. He studied at Marist College.

Roy was an avid NY Yankees and NJ Devils fan. He loved his home in Little Ferry, NJ. He also enjoyed visiting his many friends around his community and at CarePlusNJ and the Sunshine Adult Day Center. Roy will be greatly missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Andrew Murphy; his nephews, Liam and Finn Murphy; his uncle, Thomas Jordan; and many loving cousins and friends.

The visitation was held at the Becker Funeral Home in Westwood, NJ on July 23. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Our Lady Mother of the Church in Woodcliff Lake, NJ and interment was at the Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY on July 24.

Memorial donations may be made to:

CarePlusNJ

610 Valley Health Plaza

Paramus, NJ 07652

or to careplusnj.org.
