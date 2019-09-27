Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Canaan Baptist Church
535 E. 22nd St
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Roy Clark Obituary
Roy Clark

Paterson - Mr. Clark passed on September 21, 2019. He was a retired Foreman with Paramus Public Works Dept. Paramus. Beloved father of Rashanda Clark, Ronaquin Clark. Brother of Bernice Coley, Joan Hobson, Jeanne Dance, Redell Clark. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Monday September 30, 7 pm at Canaan Baptist Church 535 E. 22nd St., Paterson. Visitation 5-7 pm Monday at the church. Interment FairLawn Cemetery, FairLawn. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First St., Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
