Roy D. Harsche

Mahwah - Roy D. Harsche, 73, of Mahwah passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 in Jupiter, FL. He fought a courageous battle with bladder cancer, but unfortunately it spread to other areas. He is the son of Rose and Bruno Harsche who owned Bruno's Market in the Fardale section of Mahwah. Roy was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Mahwah, NJ when he was 2 years old and still resides part time in Mahwah. He graduated Mahwah High School 1966, served in the Navy Seabees and had two tours of duty in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Maureen (nee Brennan), son Jason, daughter-in-law Suzanne and two grandchildren Madison Rose and Tyler Donald Harsche, and his sister Rosemarie McMahon of Wyckoff, NJ. He is also survived by several nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Edward Harsche. Roy loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved collecting fast cars from the time he was in high school. He enjoyed sharing them at car shows and talking to other car guys. Roy also enjoyed playing golf which he always wanted to improve his game. Anyone who knew Roy, knew he was a perfectionist with whatever he was doing at the time. Roy worked for Shop-Rite Northvale, NJ for 27 years as a meat cutter, retiring to manage his rental property business in Florida. He still kept in touch with many of his co-workers. If Roy was your friend, he remained your friend forever. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1-5 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church in Mahwah. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.






Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
