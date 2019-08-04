Services
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Roy F. Sherman

Roy F. Sherman Obituary
Roy F. Sherman

Clifton - Roy F. Sherman, 70, died Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in Hoboken he lived in North Arlington and Carteret before moving to Clifton 3 years ago. He worked for the United States Postal Service in Secaucus for 32 years before retiring in 2004. Roy proudly served in the United States Marines during Vietnam. He was a member of the Marine Corps League of Woodbridge and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7165 in Clifton. Roy was the beloved husband of Maria ( nee Mead ); the devoted father of Roy Sherman Jr., Kelly Watson and her husband Joedy, Dana Flanagan and her husband Thomas and William Salvatori III and his wife Arge; the cherished grandfather of Thomas, Tyler, Harlow, Finn, Naso and Kassidy; and the dear brother of Barbara Altilio, Rosemarie Stamm, Walter and John Koprowski. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Tuesday, August 6th at 11 a.m. Cremation private. Visitation will be held on Monday 4-8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made to the Community Living Center at Lyons VA Medical Center, 151 Knollcroft Rd., Lyons, N.J. 07939.
