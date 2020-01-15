|
Roy M. Townsend
Mahwah - Roy M. Townsend, 87, of Mahwah, passed away with his family by his side on January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane (nee: Byrnes) for 65 years. Cherished father of Jayne McCarthy (Dave), Margaret Pinkham (Tommy), and Roy Townsend (Sara). He was the grandfather of 8 loving, and loved, grandchildren: Nicole, Laura, Megan, Tom, Ryan, Jenjira, and Metika. He was the dear great-grandfather of Nick. Roy was born in New York City and grew up in Chelsea. He attended LaSalle Academy and Manhattan College. He worked for 40 years in corporate employment, retiring as Vice President of a major mining corporation in 1993. In his retirement, he and his wife worked together on many home renovation projects for their friends and family. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Church of St. Elizabeth, Wyckoff. Cremation private. FeeneyFuneralHome.com