Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Elizabeth
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy M. Townsend


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy M. Townsend Obituary
Roy M. Townsend

Mahwah - Roy M. Townsend, 87, of Mahwah, passed away with his family by his side on January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane (nee: Byrnes) for 65 years. Cherished father of Jayne McCarthy (Dave), Margaret Pinkham (Tommy), and Roy Townsend (Sara). He was the grandfather of 8 loving, and loved, grandchildren: Nicole, Laura, Megan, Tom, Ryan, Jenjira, and Metika. He was the dear great-grandfather of Nick. Roy was born in New York City and grew up in Chelsea. He attended LaSalle Academy and Manhattan College. He worked for 40 years in corporate employment, retiring as Vice President of a major mining corporation in 1993. In his retirement, he and his wife worked together on many home renovation projects for their friends and family. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Church of St. Elizabeth, Wyckoff. Cremation private. FeeneyFuneralHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -