Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
River Vale - Roy Mayer, 94, formerly of River Vale, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Muriel Mayer for 65 years. Devoted father of Kevin Mayer and his wife, Lissa; Timothy Mayer and his wife, Doreen; and the late Cathleen Mayer. Roy is also survived by his three grandchildren - Megan, Cory, and Patrick - and three great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Becker-funeralhome.com
