Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Roy Vonder Heyden Obituary
Roy Vonder Heyden

Verona - Roy Vonder Heyden, 81, of Verona, formerly of Paterson, passed away on June 8, 2019. He was born in Paterson on May 28, 1938 to the late Gustav and Augusta (Engelhardt) Vonder Heyden. Roy earned a Master's Degree in Biology and in Natural History and used his degree to teach at the high school level. He also served in the United States Marine Corps for many years. Roy's main occupation was serving as a fireman in the Paterson Fire Department. He is survived by his niece Nancy Trinkle, great niece Kara Trinkle and great nephew Michael Trinkle, his cousin Evelyn Polcer and his girlfriend Marissa Stock. Roy was predeceased by his parents and his sister Ruth Trinkle. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00am-11:00am at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 11:00am and burial will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the . More at www.santangelofuneral.com.
