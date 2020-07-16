Roy William Hoffmann



Roy William Hoffmann passed away on July 15 2020 from a cardiac related problem at the age of 89. He was the Son of the late Rose and Peter Hoffmann and grew up in West New York, NJ and attended Memorial High School and went to work at Lobel's in West New York immediatley after, This was his Lifetime job which he truly loved. Roy and Dorothy spent 57 years of a very special marriage and he was an exceptionally kind, generous and intelligent person. If you were his friend it was lifelong. Roy enjoyed traveling, photography, his computer, ham radio and socializing with a cup of coffee at the Meadowlands Racetrack, He was a avid reader and when his vision failed he listened to numerous audio books. Roy leaves his wife Dorothy, caregiver Ivonne (like family), friends Judy & Roger (from Maine), Caren, David Lobel and Dorothy's relatives the Primich Family. Private visitation for family and friends with limitations of no more than 50 people at one time on Saturday July 18 2020 from 9 to 11 AM, Rev John Primich will officiate at the 11 AM Service at Konopka Funeral Home, 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047. Interment in the family plot at Fairview Cemetery. Fairview, NJ. Roy cared very much about animals in lieu of flowers donations to Closter Animal Welfare Society , P.O. Box 172, Closter, N J 07624 and Assoc, Humane Society / Popcorn Park, P.O. Box 50, Forked River, NJ 08731-0050









