|
|
Rozalia Wojciechowski
Toms River - Rozalia (Kaczmar) Wojciechowski, 96, of Toms River, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Rozalia was born and raised in Podolce, Poland. At the start of World War II, she was forcibly brought to Germany to work in a labor camp. After the war, she moved to Belgium and immigrated to the United States in 1956. She lived in Passaic for 6 years, Wallington for 62 years, settling in Toms River in 2010. Rozalia was a Quality Control Inspector at Pfizer Inc. in Parsippany for 10 years, retiring in 1975. She was a parishioner of Holy Rosary R.C. Church in Passaic since 1956 and was a former member of the Wallington Senior Citizens Club. She enjoyed needlepoint in her free time. Rozalia was the beloved wife of the late Bruno Wojciechowski, devoted mother of Matthew and his wife, Debi, of Nutley, Irene and her husband, John Cecchino, of Point Pleasant, and the late Annemarie, loving grandmother of John and Cori, cherished great-grandmother of Lily and Logan, and caring sister of the late Maria, Katherine, Tessie, Anna, Natalie. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visiting on Wednesday from 4 - 7 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, and 9 AM on Thursday. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM at Holy Rosary R.C. Church in Passaic and the interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rozalia's name to the () would be kindly appreciated by her family. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com