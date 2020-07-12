1/
Rozanne Koman
Rozanne Koman

Totowa - Rozanne (Klein) Koman 81 died peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her Totowa residence. Born in Paterson, she resided in Totowa most of her life. A graduate of Passaic Valley High School, Rozanne worked as a secretary for Olin Hunt Co. in West Paterson and most recently for the Rekitt & Coleman Co. in Wayne prior to her retirement. She is a member of the United Methodist Church in Wayne. Rozanne prided herself on entertaining family and friends, decorating, cooking and gardening. She is predeceased by her husband, Warren C, Koman who died in 2002 and by a brother, John Klein. Rozanne is survived by a son, Warren C. Koman Jr. and wife, Mary of Totowa, by a daughter, Laurie Nicholls and husband, Glenn of Enfield, CT and by three grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jaclyn Nicholls and Lauren Koman. Funeral services will be held Wednesday evening 7:30PM at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton preceded by visiting from 4-7:30PM. Memorial donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children are preferred to flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
