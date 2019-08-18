|
|
Rubio Gloria
Fort Lee - Rubio, Gloria nee: Irizarry, age 89, of Fort Lee, on August 9, 2019. She was born in Hormigueros, Puerto Rico and was a Corporate Executive Secretary. Beloved wife of that late Fernando Rubio Gonzalez. Devoted mother of Gabriel Pagan and Nellie Healy. Cherished grandmother of David, Ricky, Dianna and Josh. Loving great grandmother of 3. The family will receive their friends on Monday 5PM to 9 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Tuesday at 10:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in the Historic Madonna R.C. Church On The Hill at 11:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com