Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Historic Madonna R.C. Church On The Hill
1930 - 2019
Rubio Gloria Obituary
Rubio Gloria

Fort Lee - Rubio, Gloria nee: Irizarry, age 89, of Fort Lee, on August 9, 2019. She was born in Hormigueros, Puerto Rico and was a Corporate Executive Secretary. Beloved wife of that late Fernando Rubio Gonzalez. Devoted mother of Gabriel Pagan and Nellie Healy. Cherished grandmother of David, Ricky, Dianna and Josh. Loving great grandmother of 3. The family will receive their friends on Monday 5PM to 9 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Tuesday at 10:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in the Historic Madonna R.C. Church On The Hill at 11:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Download Now