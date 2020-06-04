Ruby Garner Dixon
Ruby Garner Dixon

Ruby Garner Dixon formerly a longtime resident of Teaneck, NJ passed away in her home in Georgia on May 5, 2020 at the age of 91.

Ruby was the 4th of 5 children born on January 21 to the union of Joshua and Pearl Garner in the Bronx, NY. Ruby was raised in Englewood, NJ and attended Dwight Morrow High School and upon graduating went on to nursing school at Montefiore school of nursing becoming a LPN and later to Rockland State hospital school of nursing to become a Registered Nurse in 1956.

On March 2, 1957 Ruby married James V Dixon and to this union a daughter, Linda and a son, Darryl were born and raised in Teaneck, NJ.

Over her career Ruby was employed at Montefiore hospital, Francis Delafield hospital and Bergen Pines hospital where she retired in 1985 as a Head Nurse.

Ruby enjoyed fashion, reading, country music, traveling, cross word puzzles and playing solitaire.

Ruby is survived by her husband James, her daughter Linda, her son Darryl, her grandsons Matthew and Darryl Jr, her granddaughter Jajuanna, her great grandchildren, Dashawn and Madison and a host of nieces and nephews.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
