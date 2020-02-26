Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:30 AM

781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:30 PM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
Resources
Ruby Violet Schiano

Ruby Violet Schiano Obituary
Ruby Violet Schiano

Ruby Violet Schiano, 93, passed away on February 25, 2020. She was a resident of Pompton Plains for 48 years.

Ruby studied chemistry & math at NYU, worked in chemical research at Hoffman-La Roche, was a medical assistant, built electronic test equipment for NASA, was the owner/manager of a mobile home park, & an oil painting artist who sold & exhibited her work.

Ruby is survived by her son Ronald Schiano; daughters Karen Schiano, Linda Karpyn & husband Peter; former daughter-in-law Patricia Schiano; grandchildren Zandessa Green, Carla Trewitz & husband Kyle; great grandchildren Oscar Adam and Daphne Belle. She was predeceased by her grandson, Adam Schiano, and her husband, Samuel Schiano.

Visiting hours are from 2-4 & 7-9 pm on Friday, February 28 and final farewell 11:30 am on Saturday at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at the George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruby's memory can be made to the ASPCA or a local animal shelter.
