|
|
On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Rudolf "Rudy" Szerkal, passed away from dementia and Covid-19 at the age of 86.
Rudy was a devoted husband to his wife Lois of 62 years and cherished father to his two daughters Lois Ann and Janet and her husband Arthur Elmers, beloved grandfather to his four grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathan, Danielle and Natalie. He also leaves behind his remaining sister Margaret Napoli and many dear nephews and nieces.
Rudy served as a sergeant in the US Army in the Korean War. He started his career as a Mechanical Engineer and worked on projects across the United States. Before retiring, Rudy was a design engineer of cold storage for Wakefern Food Corporation.
Rudy was active in Ridgefield where he served as Commander of the American Legion, as a member of the planning board and also as Vice President of the Board of Education.
In retirement Rudy spent many summers enjoying his home in Beach Haven, LBI, with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Due to the current Pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Rudy will be laid to rest at the Madonna Mausoleum, Ft. Lee, NJ.
In his memory donations may be made to the www.dementiasociety.org or www.gofundme.com/f/drip-donate-amp-reinvest-in-people-covid19
The Szerkal family would like to thank Sunrise of Edgewater Memory Care Unit for all their care and support during these difficult times.